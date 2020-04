(WQOW) - Eau Claire-based band Bon Iver released a new song on Friday and profits from it will help support health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The song is called "PDLIF" which stands for, "Please Don't Live in Fear."

According to a statement posted on Twitter, 100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that provides personal protective equipment to health care workers.

