LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The kickoff show for the Copeland Park & Events Center's Summer Concert Series is on hold for now.

The center said Friday that due to the governor's safer-at-home order extended to May 26, the concert on May 24 must get postponed.

The concert was scheduled to feature Jimmie Allen and Chase Bryant. The Pat Waters Band was set to open the show.

The center said they're working with both headliners to find a new date for the show.

Copeland Park & Events Center Facebook page