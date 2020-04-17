Coronavirus could complicate Trump’s path to reelection

The devastating coronavirus pandemic stands poised to reshape the political map this November. The virus has pummeled battleground states and alarmed Republicans who see early warning signs for an election that could be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s management of the crisis. The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 Americans and put millions out of work. It has also eviscerated the Trump campaign’s hope to run for reelection on the back of a strong economy and could tilt a series of states Trump won in 2016 toward the Democrats.