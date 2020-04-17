WATCH Starting at 2 pm: Gov. Walz, La Crosse Co. Health provide an update on COVID-19

News app viewers can watch here

Governor Tim Walz is giving an update at 2 p.m. on efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state. He'll also likely talk about his expansion of outdoor recreational opportunities in the state.

Following the governor, the La Crosse County Health Department is giving out new information on the coronavirus in the county. Health Department Director Jen Rombalski will provide new figures on the number of cases in the county along with answering media questions about the virus.

