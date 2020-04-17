Food service staff works extra hours to deliver free meals

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Food service employees work seven-hour shifts to prepare 1,400 free meals every day for Viroqua area students.

The essential workers prepare daily breakfast and lunch for kids under the age of 18 to eat while they stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a new job for everybody," Viroqua Area Schools Food Service Manager Laure Wallace said. "It's taking a toll on them, just coming and working all seven hours is different."

"It's great knowing that we can help out and kids are still getting nutritious meals," Viroqua Area Schools Food Service Supervisor Kristi Ethridge said. "It's a lot of work but it's worth it."

Teacher, school bus drivers and other essential employees help deliver the meals.

"I can't imagine having four kids at home and having to feed them so many times a day for so long," Viroqua Area Schools Health Aid Debra Deaver said. "I really love our families, our kids and I want to do anything I can to help them out during this."

Parents can also purchase meals if they choose.