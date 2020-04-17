Gas price differ throughout Wisconsin

Wausau, Wis. WXOW/WAOW-- Drivers across Wisconsin and Minnesota are starting to see differences in gas prices as they drive through the state.

In the La Crosse area, the average price is $1.05, although at least one station is selling for $0.97 according to Gas Buddy.

The same $1.05 price is found in La Crescent according to the website while gas is $1.29 in Winona. The price rises to $1.38 in Rochester.

In Eau Claire, the average is $1.24 as of Friday morning.

In Wausau, the average prices sits around $1.49, while in Milwaukee the average price sits at $0.89 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says it could drop even more in our area.

"Every station is facing a much lower costs than they were few weeks ago, so some stations are probably selling more gasoline and passing along new shipment of gasoline quicker," said Patrick Da Haan, The Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy