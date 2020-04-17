Getting Answers: Job center resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- Job Center locations throughout the state remain closed, but staff are still helping job seekers and employers online.

So far in April, job center staff statewide have received an average of 900 calls per day and the job service call center has increased call volume from an average of 250 call per day to 750 without increasing staff.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are out of work. The Department of Workforce Development notes there are employers in essential industries seeking to fill positions. Job centers offer assistance with job search, job referral, placement, access to training, and supportive community resources to job seekers, re-employment services to Unemployment Insurance benefit claimants, and recruitment services to employers with job openings.

While Job Center staff cannot provide assistance on individual UI claims, they are able to answer general UI questions, guide people through accessing and registering on JobCenterofWisconsin.com, and connect callers with community resources and support.

Individuals who need assistance with searching for jobs, registering on JCW, or utilizing any of the online tools should email JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wisconsin.gov or call the number listed below for your county to make an appointment for over-the-phone support.

Southeast:

Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth: (262) 638- 6426

Milwaukee: (414) 874-0318

Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha: (262) 335-5315

South Central: (608) 616-9374

Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette, and Sauk

Fox Valley: (920) 997-3272

Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago

Northeast: (920) 448-6760

Brown, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Sheboygan

North Central: (715) 261-8700

Adams, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, and Wood

North West: (715) 392-7800

Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn

West Central: (715) 836-5165

Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix

Western: (608) 789-5627

Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon

Southwest: (608) 901- 5700

Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, and Rock