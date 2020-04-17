Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday night, going to the New York Liberty. The Oregon Ducks star, who set the NCAA record for triple-doubles, was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It’s the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program.