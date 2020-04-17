It’s happening! Temperatures are climbing but so are the winds

More clouds…

Clouds increased last night due to an approaching system. But good news, it's barely sliding outside of the region, no snow! This will keep most of the cloud cover for the day, especially to the south of I-90. Then as the system exits, there could be a shake of light rain in the mid-afternoon. Then clearing will occur overnight.

Active Saturday…

The pattern will pick up the pace on Saturday. With an approaching cold front, the winds will be strong and gusty. Winds could gust to 35 mph but will be out of the south. So, southerly winds should bring a mild feel, at least where snow doesn’t linger.

Saturday’s temperature will touch average(61 degrees), but then it doesn’t last long. Overnight a cold front will pass through the region. First, it will bring a round of light rain. Then it will bring another cooler day.

Temperatures steady out…

After the cold front passes, the temperatures will fall. But, not as significant as earlier this week as high temperatures stay in the 50s. Then the sunshine will return to end the weekend and into the new work week. Also, the southerly winds return to keep temperatures a bit more steady in the 50s and lower 60s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett