Kids can become builders in local contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Need a fun activity for your children?

The La Crosse Area Builders Association is giving children the chance to become builders themselves.

The association has two online contests happening.

The first is the Build A House contest. It is for children ages 5-11. It runs only until April 20.

They've posted how the contest works on their Facebook page.

For older children ages 12-18, they also have a contest. This one involves creating a Rube Goldberg machine (they ask that you Google the term if you don't know what it is).

This event runs until April 27.

Winners of both contests get a $25 gift card.