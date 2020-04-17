Recount doesn’t change race outcome

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board of Canvassers completed the recount Friday in the race for the District 2 County Board Supervisor.

The only change from election night was one vote added to each candidate's totals.

Incumbent Supervisor Ralph Geary defeated challenger Coey Oliver 317-315.

The first added vote came from one absentee ballot that was rejected for no photo id but was from a care facility that by law allows an administrator to sign verifying the person voting the ballot is who they are in place of a photo I.D.

The second added vote came from an improperly marked ballot. The mark was outside the oval completely and was counted as a blank ballot. Voter intent was determined to be for the candidate and was added.

Ginny Dankmeyer, the La Crosse County Clerk, said the county takes voting very seriously.

"There is a lot of conspiracy theorists right now, a lot of people believe your absentee ballot isn't counted unless the race is closed," Dankmeyer said. "You can trust how the voting process works when you cast your ballot and know that your vote is going to count."

For additional questions about voting, you can visit MyVote Wisconsin.