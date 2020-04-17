Milwaukee DNC Host Committee cuts staff in half

(WKOW) -- There are more troubles for the Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee's Host Committee has cut its staff in half.

"What someone should read into it is we are being fiscally responsible and we're also trying to appreciate the humanity of the moment," said Tom Perez, chair of the DNC.

The convention has already been pushed back from July to August because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that's fueling further speculation that it won't happen at all.

Top party officials won't comment publicly about contingency plans.