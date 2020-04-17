Minnesota doctor writes children’s book to help them cope

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - A doctor doing her residency in the Twin Cities just wrote a children's book inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes it can help kids talk through what they might be feeling right now.

"I have a good friend whose daughter is 7 and she FaceTimed me and she was crying and she said, ‘I'm so scared of this virus and I miss my friends,’" said Belgum.

So between shifts at the hospital, she decided to write and illustrate a book for the special kids in her life.

Belgum added, “It is basically how can we find cheer in our weird new lives and how can we comfort each other and reach out to the people we love."

The book is available for free online by clicking here. (Link to Google Drive)