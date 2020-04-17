Minnesota passes 2,000 cases of COVID-19, more than 100 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 100 people in the state as of Friday morning.

The death toll rose from 94 on Thursday to 111 on Friday.

Two of the deaths are in Winona County. Both tested positive for COVID-19 post mortem.

There are now 2,071 confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It is an increase of 159 from the day before.

More than half, 1,066, are patients who no longer need isolation according to the state.

Winona County reported the total number of COVID-19 cases at 56 as of late Friday morning.

There are still no new cases in either Houston or Fillmore counties.

Health officals warn that people can pass the virus on to others eventhough they may not show symptoms of the virus.

They stress maintaining social distancing guidelines, washing hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and following the governor's stay at home order.

RELATED: Walz opens more outdoor recreational opportunities