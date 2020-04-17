Minnesota sophomore wins “Jeopardy!” College Championship

Nibir Sarma has become the first winner of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship from the University of Minnesota. Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, won the two-week tournament in an episode airing Friday night, earning $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions. Sarma beat second-place finisher Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University who wins $50,000 and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who came in third and took home $25,000. Sarma, a chemical engineering major, became the first winner of the tournament from a public university since 2014.