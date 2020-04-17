MN to approve takeout beer and wine sales

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Restaurants that have been subsisting on takeout orders during the COVID-19 shutdown could start offering beer and wine to go as early as this weekend.

The Minnesota Senate voted 65-2 Thursday to authorize restaurants to include up to a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine with takeout orders to provide a little relief to one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.

The House is expected to approve the bill Friday and send it to Gov. Tim Walz, who says he will sign it.

Health officials on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths, raising Minnesota's toll to 94.