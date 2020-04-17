Nice, breezy weekend…

Warming trend continues…

Readings took a nice jump upward on Friday; highs reached into the 40s to lower 50s. Normal highs at this time of the year are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, and we should make a good run at those Saturday.

Weekend cold front…

A cold front will move through Saturday evening, and will trigger a few scattered to isolated light showers. They will be over by Sunday morning. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days and highs will drop a bit for Sunday.

More warming next week…

Temperatures will generally rise to at or above average with the exception of Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Our next chances of rain will be on Wednesday and into Friday, but so far no major rain is forecast.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden