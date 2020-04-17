Over 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 205 deaths

MADISON (WXOW/WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin exceeded 4,000 Friday and deaths climbed above 200.

The number of positive tests for the disease is 4,045. Over 42,000 test results have come back negative since the outbreak began.

The number of Wisconsinites killed by the illness so far is 205. It is an increase of 23 from Thursday.

To date, around 29 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 1,153 people.

The Department of Health Services posted the new statistics on its website. Health officials update the figures each day around 2 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of cases in Western Wisconsin:

County Positive Negative Deaths Rate (Positive cases per 100K people) Case Fatality Percentage (Percent of people wh died) Buffalo 4 123 1 30.4 25 Crawford 3 143 0 18.4 0 Grant 13 321 1 25.1 8 Jackson 11 144 1 53.6 9 La Crosse 26 1,392 0 21.2 0 Monroe 13 483 0 21.8 0 Trempealeau 1 329 0 3.4 0 Vernon 0 253 0 0 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

La Crosse County has no new cases in Friday. Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said that the other figures remain the same-23 of the cases have recovered, 1 person remains hospitalized with no deaths.

Grant County has five new cases of the coronavirus, with one additional case in Jackson County.

Monroe and Vernon counties update their numbers later in the afternoon. We will update this story when those figures become available.