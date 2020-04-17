LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Blue pinwheels are on display at Myrick Park, each one representing a child abuse case in La Crosse County.

The Coulee Region Child Prevention Task Force placed these pinwheels as a part of their pinwheels for prevention effort. The goal is to raise awareness in the community.

Chairperson for the Coulee Region Child Prevention Task Force, Nicole Milliren says it is important to represent those who have experienced this in their life, "One of the things that we do talk with kids that we know who have been a part of abuse or neglect histories is we do let them know that these things are being done for them in support of them and acknowledging that we understand what they have been through," said Milliren. "That we acknowledge and we see them so a lot of time these kids do come to these spots and they realize that one of them pinwheels if for them."

To get involved or volunteer with the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force at 608-386-5495