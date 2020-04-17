River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until tonight.

* At 3:45 AM Friday the stage was 16.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall, dropping below

flood stage by late evening.

* Impact…At 16.0 feet…The Washington Street Bridge to Saint

Feriole Island begins to flood and is closed. Pumping operations

are underway.

&&