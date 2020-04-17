Road work starts on Hwy. 35

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A several month road construction project is getting underway next week along Highway 35 in Vernon County.

Construction begins April 20 on a portion of the highway between Genoa and Stoddard. It is scheduled to last until November.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the nearly seven mile project involves resurfacing the highway including four bridge structure replacements, and reconstructing a portion of the highway in the Village of Stoddard.

During the project, two different detours will be in effect. The first is from April until June with the second from June to November.

The first detour involves going east on Highway 162 in Stoddard to US 14, then back to Highway 35 in La Crosse.

The later detour consists of taking Highway 56 to US 14 in Viroqua over to Highway 35 in La Crosse.

During the construction project, local access to homes and businesses using sideroad access according to the DOT.

LEARN MORE: Wisconsin DOT Highway 35 project page