SE Minnesota P.E. teacher gets creative with distance learning

MABEL, Minnesota (KTTC) -- Teachers across the state and across the country have been thrown into the unknown territory of distance learning. While it's not an ideal situation, it has sparked a lot of creativity -- especially for one Southeast Minnesotan teacher.

Lonnie Morken has been teaching P.E. at Mabel-Canton Elementary for 26 years, but never imagined he would be doing this.

Morken has made more than a dozen YouTube exercise videos for his students -- each with a different theme and costume. From a superhero, to a truck driver, to his most recent endeavor, a chef.

Morken says its been a real hit with his students. His videos have even been shared with students in other parts of the country. Morken says he's thankful for the opportunity to connect virtually with his students and spread a little joy during this unprecedented time.

"The coronavirus is difficult for everybody to get through and I just thought it would be a way for kids to have a little bit of a positive experience through this not really positive experience," Morken said.

Morken adds that he couldn't have done it without help from a few of his colleagues.