BREAKING: Escaped prison inmates arrested in Rockford, Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX/WKOW) — Two Wisconsin inmates who escaped prison Thursday morning were taken into custody in Rockford on Friday.

Thomas Deering and James Newman escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Rockford Police say both men arrived at Miss Carly's, a non-profit shelter, Friday morning. Miss Carly's called police and the men were taken into custody.

Both escaped inmates from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, WI are now in custody. They arrived at Miss Carly’s and were recognized from their posted pictures. More details to follow. #rockfordilpolicedepartment — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 17, 2020

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says both men were housed in the maximum security section of the prison.

Deering had escaped from the Waupun Correctional Institution in October of 2002.

According to court records, Newman also escaped from a correctional facility in 2012.