UWL faculty donates PPE to local hospitals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The University of Wisconsin- La Crosse Theatre and Arts Department is doing its part to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, professors Joe Anderson and Bobette Webster ventured into the Center for the Arts building to look for personal protective equipment to donate to local hospitals.

Inside, they were able to find four boxes of N95 masks, seven boxes of dust masks, about ten boxes of gloves, two clear face shields, and 20 safety glasses.

Joe Anderson, chair of the Department of Theatre Arts says they just wanted to do anything they could to help the community during a time of need, "People want to help and people," said Anderson. "I think and people feel really overwhelmed and stressed and helpless right now so anything that we can do that alleviates that even for a little bit of time we want to do it."