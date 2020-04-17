Volunteers: Food Drive Friday’s has a successful first day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Because the COVID-19 outbreak canceled many annual food drives, and because of the increasing need in the community, local service groups came together to create Food Drive Fridays.

Donors are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers collect the monetary and non-perishable food items from the donor. This is to maintain social distancing orders.

Food Drive Fridays will be held every Friday at three different locations from 11 am to 1 pm through the end of May.

Barnes and Noble: 3800 HWY 16 La Crosse

Courthouse & Law Enforcement Center: 333 Vine St. La Crosse

Big Lots parking lot: 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd. La Crosse

Jim Bagniewski, with the Bluffside Neighborhood Association, was thrilled to help donate.

The Bluffside Neighborhood Association donated multiple bags of food and a $1,300 check.

"I've never lived through a time with a pandemic like this, where there is such a great need to help others," Bagniewski said. "I think we owe it to the community to help each other out."

There is an anonymous donor who will match up to $25,000 in donations.