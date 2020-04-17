Walz opens more outdoor recreational opportunities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday that expands outdoor recreational possibilities for state residents.

They include golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking.

The order stresses that people maintain social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and remaining close to home.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

From the statement from the governor's office, there are places that can now reopen or remain open. They include:

Bait shops for live bait

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

Public and private parks and trails

Golf courses and driving ranges

Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including: Marina services Dock installation and other lake services Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only



There are still places that are closed. The order said campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing.

RELATED: Minnesota passes 2,000 cases of COVID-19, more than 100 deaths