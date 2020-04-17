Wisconsin’s bipartisan detente in fighting coronavirus ends

Wisconsin’s tenuous bipartisan detente in fighting the coronavirus pandemic broke down this week with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to extend a stay-at-home order through Memorial Day. That divide will likely result in lawsuits that may determine who has the power to say when the state can start to reopen. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday on WISN-AM that his goal was to have a legal strategy in place for next week. Other Republicans are calling for Evers’ health secretary to be fired and for limits to be placed on powers of the state health department.