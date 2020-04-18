2 teams investigate Wisconsin virus cases, others protest

There was new testing and protesting in Wisconsin Saturday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to nearly 4,200 and the death toll increased to 212. Hundreds of protesters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Brookfield to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to extend Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order through May 26. The group is calling for the reopening of churches, parks and the state economy. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was in the Green Bay area investigating a recent surge of virus cases.