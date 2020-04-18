23 new COVID-19 cases reported in county with pork plant

Minnesota officials reported 143 new cases of the coronavirus, including 23 in the county where cases have been confirmed among workers at a meatpacking plant. The JBS pork plant is located in the Nobles County city of Worthington. The union that represents most of the facility’s 2,000 workers reported Friday that 19 employees had become infected with COVID-19. It’s not clear if all 23 positive tests in Nobles County are related to the plant outbreak. State health officials said Saturday that 10 more people have died from the virus, increasing the total number of deaths to 121. Nearly 240 people are hospitalized, with 111 in intensive care.