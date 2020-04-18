Addressing screen time in the midst of a pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Stay at home orders have forced families to be more reliant on screens, whether it's for school, work, or talking with loved ones.

News 19 spoke with Pediatric Dr. Charles Peters with Mayo Clinic Health System about how parents should move forward with their children in a time where they depend on screens.

"We need to be sensitive to what's an appropriate length of time at any given time that these children are on a device or using a screen and for each child, I think that is going to be different," said Dr. Peters.

Overexposure to screens can cause headaches, stress, and restlessness. It can also hinder personal development with human interaction for young children.

Dr. Peters said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children under 18 months should not be using screens.

Other children should be limited depending on how they are reacting to the use of these devices.

"We're encouraging parents to be sensitive to when their child's attention span and tolerance of using a screen for this purpose is being exceeded," said Dr. Peters. "For some children, it might be as short as 15 or 20 minutes. For some children, it might be longer."

You can find helpful resources on dealing with screen time exposure by visiting https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/wecan/tools-resources/tools-reduce-screen-time.htm and here https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/childrens-health/in-depth/screen-time/art-20047952