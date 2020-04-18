Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rise to 4,199; 211 dead; 1 death in Grant Co.

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus in Wisconsin increased again on Saturday.

The number of positive tests for the disease as of Saturday afternoon is 4,199. It an increase of 154 from Friday.

The number of Wisconsinites killed by the illness so far is 211. Fatalities rose by six since yesterday.

Nearly 44,000 test results have come back negative since the outbreak began.

According to the state, around 28 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, or 1,176 people in total.

The Department of Health Services posted the new statistics on its website. Health officials update the figures each day around 2 p.m.

Here are state figures from counties in Western Wisconsin:

County Positive Negative Deaths Rate (Positive Cases per 100K people) Case Fatality Percentage (Percent of cases who died) Buffalo 4 129 1 30.4 25 Crawford 3 148 0 18.4 0 Grant 15 332 2 28.9 13 Jackson 11 159 1 53.6 9 La Crosse 25 1,446 0 21.2 0 Monroe 13 518 0 28/6 0 Trempealeau 1 338 0 3.4 0 Vernon 0 265 0 0 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health

La Crosse County reported no new cases on Saturday, nor in Monroe County.

The La Crosse County Health Department said they still have 26 total cases in which 23 have recovered. The one person who was hospitalized on Friday was released from care. An additional 54 negative tests were recorded between yesteday and today.

Grant County had two additional confirmed cases from Friday along with one additional death.