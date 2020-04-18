Differentiating allergies and COVID-19 symptoms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department invited Gundersen Health Dr. Todd Mahr onto their Friday press conference to discuss the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.

While both share coughing as byproduct, COVID-19 coughs are dry coughs for patients. COVID-19 also can produce a fever as one of its symptoms.

"You do not get a fever with allergies, so one differential would be fever," said Dr. Mahr. "You don't see sneezing with coronavirus. It's not one of those symptoms that we see a lot. Coughing could be both. The coughing from allergies is a postnasal drip, more of a wet cough. "

Pollen from trees has already begun to fall. Wild grass growth will begin within the next month which can produce allergy symptoms. Runny nose, sneezing, and congestion are also symptoms. Contact your health care provider for the proper allergy medication.

If you have a fever, feel congestion, and experience dry coughing, contact your health care provider for COVID-19 screening.