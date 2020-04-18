Digging Deeper into the legality of ‘Safer-at-Home’ order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has extended the 'Safer-at-Home' order until the end of May.

But some Wisconsinites have asked is this legal?

"The first question that I think we have to ask ourselves is can the stay at home order be extended beyond May 11th, May 11th is the deadline for the Governor's declaration of an emergency," said Rick Esenberg, President and General Counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

Governor Evers declared a health emergency on March 12th. The Badger state has been under a safer at home order since March 25th. Any order issued by the Governor is subject to Constitutional limitations.

"Under state law a declaration of a public health emergency can only last for 60 days and must be extended by the legislature if it is to last beyond that," said Esenberg.

Governor Evers is directed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to extend the state's 'Safer-at-Home' order for more than a month.

Esenberg, "we don't know whether or not legally he's right about this, it would take litigation to test it."

We asked Esenberg how the order can be enforced.

"It is a legal requirement now in most parts of the state it's being enforced very loosely in the sense that you know police officers are not pulling people over and asking them where they're going and if they have a reason to go," said Esenberg.

Many Wisconsinites have been wondering how long can this go on.

"What we really need to see happen here is we need the governor and the legislature to get together on a set of rules to follow as we move into the next phase so that people in Wisconsin don't have to worry about what it is that they ought to be doing and not doing"