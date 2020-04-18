DNR responds to wildfire at Necedah Wildlife Refuge

NECEDAH (WKOW) -- Authorities are working to put out a wildfire burning Saturday at the Necedah Wildlife Refuge.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, DNR crews and aircraft responded to the fire that happened shortly before 3 p.m. on April 18. It's burned about 80 acres.

Officials say people are being evacuated right now and they're asking the community to avoid the area. Some buildings are at risk in the area.

Here are some updated photos from the scene.



For more: https://t.co/ILGN8q3RmP pic.twitter.com/t9aYGXaPyz — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 18, 2020

Authorities are still looking into how the fire started.

Right now, the DNR says there is a very high risk of fire in much of southern Wisconsin, including Juneau County. Burning is banned.

There are 13 wildfires burning in the state of Wisconsin, according to DNR data.

