Experts worry politics will guide voters’ virus precautions

Public health experts are becoming concerned that people will use their partisan identification to decide which officials to believe whenever parts of the country start edging back to a new normal. President Donald Trump has wanted to move aggressively toward reviving the country’s shuttered economy and phasing out stay-at-home orders from governors. But polls show that people trust Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic less than they trust federal public health officials or their own governors. That’s led to public confusion, which experts say is dangerous as the country battles to withstand the spread of the potentially fatal virus.