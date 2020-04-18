Extension of Safer at Home Order causing a political standoff

MADISON (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers's announcement, extending the Safer at Home Order to May 26, has prompted much support and criticism across the state.

Top Republican lawmakers now plan to pursue legislative and legal action against the extension which they believe goes too far.

"We need to hear from the economic and medical experts who support his continuation of the order as appropriate for Wisconsin's circumstances and not from more politicians," said Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Jim Steineke in a joint statement.

A protest is now being planned for Friday, April 24 at the state's Capitol. So far, over 2,000 people have responded as attending with 11,000 interested in the event.

"The hardest-hit city in the nation, New York City, is expected to reopen on May 15," said Speaker Vos and Majority Leader Steineke. "These rapidly changing data points leave in question what indicators the governor is using to continue the extension of an order, which is having far-reaching economic and human impacts in the state."

Governor Evers' responded to the push back about his decision with WQOW News 18 in Eau Claire.

"We did this with consultation with businesses and healthcare people," said Evers. "It seems like a good alternative, but we also, at the bottom line, my most important job, is to make sure people are healthy in the state of Wisconsin."

La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski also addressed the situation in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"There is a lot of risk yet with this virus, and we need to protect the public and each other, and I need to protect other people's household members," said Rombalski. "Everyone has to do their part and the only way we can do that is to stay united, to remember that this is not a fight against each other. This is a fight against a virus we can't see."

The Safer at Home Order includes a number of changes that affect businesses, schools, and outdoor recreation. To see those changes, visit https://wxow.com/2020/04/16/breaking-gov-evers-extends-safer-at-home-order-to-may-26/