Federal investigators looking into Brown County virus surge

Brown County officials say federal investigators plan to be in the Green Bay area this weekend to look into a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases. County officials requested help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the number of cases increased more than fourfold in just 10 days. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that officials are worried that the coronavirus is being transported to nearby counties by people who come into Brown County to work or conduct business, then return home. The Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management is expected to help in the investigation.