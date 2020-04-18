Gundersen manufactures protective face shields for frontline workers battling COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The occupational and orthopedic departments manufactured face shields to protect Gundersen Health System workers from COVID-19.

The departments usually produce custom wheelchairs and braces for individual people, but the global pandemic caused them to shift their focus. The shields protect people by blocking any potential droplets from spreading the virus.

"It has really been inspirational to see how many different departments and how many different people came together to make this happen," Gundersen Health System Occupational Therapist Nate Jordan said. "Without people's willingness to think outside of the box and do something different than their daily routine we really would be in much worse shape."

Once a prototype mask was developed and approved by the infection control department, the team made 4,000 masks by Thursday, April 16.

"We want to make sure that we have enough surplus so that we don't have to wait for something to come from a nationally fabricated place or something like that," Lead Orthotist John Barteck said. "We want to make sure that we have enough on hand to go around for employees and the people who really need them."

Their goal is to make 6,000 masks.