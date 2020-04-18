Iowa COVID-19 deaths up to 74, coronavirus cases pass 2,500

Iowa has reported another 10 COVID-19-related deaths and saw its total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rise 7.8% to more than 2,500. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday that it had been notified of an additional 181 cases since Friday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths jumped to 74, up 15.6% since Friday. The department said the deaths included one adult from 41 to 60 years old and two adults 81 years old or older in Linn County in eastern Iowa. The county, is home to Cedar Rapids and the state’s second most-populous county and has the most confirmed coronavirus cases, with 332.