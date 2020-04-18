Mayo Clinic Health System receives 2,000 face shield donation from Spartek

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Plastic manufacturer Spartek donated 2,000 face shields to Mayo Clinic Health System after transforming their production plant in order to make two versions of the face shield.

Spartek worked with another local company Stellar Mold and Tool to design and produce the masks. The design for the mask was completed within three-and-a-half-days, and the manufacturing company can produce 4500 parts to the mask every day. It was stated that the process of making these masks can be easily scaled, and that production could be increased very quickly if needed.

"It's a wonderful gesture on the part of Spartek, one of many community partners who donated to PPE to our system, and it means a lot to us because I think it's clear nationwide there is a shortage of this type of equipment to keep employees safe, so it's incredibly meaningful to us, our system, and our employees," Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System Paul Mueller said.