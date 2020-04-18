Minnesota has ten more COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - More deaths in Minnesota from COVID-19 are reported Saturday.

The death climbed by ten to 121, up from 111 on Friday.

In the state, there are now 2,213 confirmed cases of the coronavirus according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Since Friday, that's an increase of It is an increase of 143 from the day before.

Saturday's figures continue to show that roughly half, 1,118, are patients no longer needing isolation.

Both Winona and Fillmore counties saw one additional case as of Saturday.

Fillmore County Public Health said the new case involves a man in his 40s. Nine of their eleven cases have completed isolation.

There are still no new cases in Houston County.

County Positive Cases Deaths Fillmore 11 0 Houston 1 0 Winona 57 8 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Health officals warn that people can pass the virus on to others eventhough they may not show symptoms of the virus.

They stress maintaining social distancing guidelines, washing hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and following the governor's stay at home order.

