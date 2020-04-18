National domestic abuse texting helpline available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If someone is experiencing domestic abuse they can contact advocates by texting "loveis" to 22522.

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Executive Director Shannon Barry said she has not seen an increase in domestic violence calls, but expects an uptick once safer-at-home-orders lift.

"Victims will often reach out to helplines during the day when either they're at work or their batterers are at work," Barry said. "So now with everybody being stuck at home and having to navigate being in the household with that person 24/7, it's not surprising that people would not have access to reach out."

People can also chat with crisis counselors here.

New Horizons is still operating for La Crosse County residents and can be reached at (608) 791-2600.