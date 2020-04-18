One airlifted after Vernon County crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A 16-year-old De Soto youth was airlifted from the scene of a crash late Friday night in Vernon County.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Bishop Road north of Gilman Road in the Town of Wheatland according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office said a southbound vehicle, driven by Quinton Nies, lost control coming over a hill and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The crash pinned Nies in the vehicle. Once he was extricated by members of the Wheatland Fire Department, he was flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with serious injuries.

The other driver, Ryan Gottbeheat, 42, of De Soto, wasn't injured.

The sheriff's office said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts with airbags deploying in both vehicles.