Singing Mayo Clinic doctor drops new music for coronavirus relief

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The singing Mayo Clinic surgeon now has a record deal, and he's dropping new music for coronavirus relief efforts.

Dr. Elvis Francois, the singing surgeon with a golden voice, is an orthopedic surgery resident at Mayo Clinic. He has gone viral for his live performances at hospitals, and he's appeared on the Today Show and other national programs.

According to the Associated Press, a few weeks ago Francois got a call from Big Machine Records, the label that represents stars like Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. The AP reported that Francois got into the recording studio, and through the newly formed Doctor Elvis Records, he's putting out an extended play.

The four-song release, called "Music is Medicine," drops Friday on Spotify and Apple Music. All of the proceeds go to The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.