De Soto man killed in UTV crash, two others hurt

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver of a UTV is killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Vernon County.

It happened in the Town of Wheatland on Fortner Road south of State Highway 82 shortly after 3 p.m.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said Kyle P. Deegan, 28, was driving a Polaris Razr on an ATV route when he lost control and hit a power pole.

Deegan was thrown from the UTV. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner.

Two other people in the UTV were thrown from it in the crash. Justin Martinek, 22, of Cresco, Iowa was airlifted from the scene by GundersenAir to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Austin Haskovec, 22, also from Cresco, was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System. Both men had serious injuries according to the sheriff's office.

A third passenger, Ryan Pritchard, 21, of Farmersberg, Iowa, was wearing a seatbelt. The sheriff's office said he was checked at the scene EMS and released.

Vernon Electric was called to restore power after the crash.

The sheriff's office said that alcohol appears to be a factor and that none of the people in the UTV were wearing helmets.

The crash is now under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.