Demonstrators protest ‘Safer at Home’ order in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Waukesha County on Saturday to protest the extension of Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order.

Gov. Evers announced Thursday the order would continue through May 26, but the president unveiled guidelines the same week to help states loosen restrictions.

Most demonstrators stood close together, ignoring social distancing rules, while holding signs and cheering.

The protest in Brookfield comes after similar ones in other states, including Michigan's Capitol. There is also a rally planned next Friday at the state Capitol in Madison.

When asked about the rallies on Saturday, President Trump said he believes "some of the governors have gotten carried away" with social distancing measures.