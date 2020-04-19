Lions Club purchases gift cards to help local businesses

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The Lions Club purchased $4,000 worth of gift cards from local businesses to help increase cash flow during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just hoping that people can make it through and still be open when this is all over," Trempealeau Lions Club President George Bartels said.

"To have the cash flow now… It helps us try to plan. It gives us a little extra cushion," Driftless Bike N' Bean and Liberty Peak Deli Owner Brad Stanislowski said. "Their contribution was awesome. It was a pleasant surprise to us and definitely being able to use it at a different date is going to benefit us because hopefully, that brings more people in."

In The Making Gift Shop Owner, Amy Brenengen said gift card cash flow is crucial since they are not sure if tourism will be as beneficial this year.

We're all looking forward to this spring and summer and people coming to town and we're all just not sure if that's going to happen," Brenengen said. "If people are willing to purchase gift cards that can help me out right now and yet then they can use them later on. It all helps. Every little bit helps."