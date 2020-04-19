Minnesota reports 143 new cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has reported 143 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths.

Two of the deaths are in Winona County.

The new cases bring the total confirmed in Minnesota to 2,356 since testing began in early March, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of those 574 have required hospitalization. On Sunday, there were 228 people hospitalized, 116 in intensive care.

Approximately 45,716 negative tests have been reported.

Health officials said Sunday a total of 134 people have died in Minnesota from the virus.

In southwestern Minnesota, 60 people have tested positive in Nobles County where many workers have been sickened at a meatpacking plant. That is up 24 from Saturday. It is unclear how many of the new cases in the county are tied to the outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Besides the two additional deaths in Winona County, four more cases were recorded. It brings the total confirmed cases to 61.