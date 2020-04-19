Missing absentee ballots from April 7 election will be investigated

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Election Commission unanimously voted a motion that will investigate what happened to missing absentee ballots, and how many returned ballots were not counted.

The motion was brought forth during Saturday's Wisconsin Elections Commission special meeting to discuss the primary election held on April 7.

The election officials were impressed with the abundance of personal protective equipment at most polling locations and the strong communication between clerks through web seminars.

The board also discussed areas that needed improvement. Those included a lack of poll workers, excess consolidation at polling places that led to crowded lines, and the issue of the missing absentee ballots.

"I think we have a full obligation to report what happened to those ballots," said Commissioner Mark Thomsen. "The public voted them, thinking that they were going to count. And as the chair referenced, because of certain court decisions, some of those ballots were not counted. We should try to identify how many ballots were not counted and why."