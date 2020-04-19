Nurse/MMA fighter heads to New York to help healthcare workers care for COVID-19 patients

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) --- Jordan Kaaze is one of the thousands of nurses heading to New York City amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

She is a highly-trained trauma nurse but she also has an extra set of skills she acquired practicing mixed martial arts or MMA.

Kaaze says growing up on a farm served her well and gave her the skillset to serve others in their time of need.

"I think I'm just a little nervous about the unknown and you know the working conditions but I'm ready to go full speed ahead no matter what."

MMA requires a lot of the same skills used when growing up such as physical strength and discipline. However, getting in the octagon to fight in

an MMA match isn't for everyone.

"It was unknown in my first sparring session so I went into that as an unknown and it wasn't so bad," said Kaaze.

Taking punches and being able to roll with them will serve Jordan well in New York. The Genoa native says because nursing is like fighting in the sense that you never know what you're in for.

"I'm gonna go and give it my all. I can't wait until this is all over and we can get back to normal and enjoy our summer," said Kaaze.